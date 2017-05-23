Fresh trouble in ruling AIADMK as 8 MLAs raise banner of revolt

Fresh trouble is brewing in the ruling AIADMK faction with eight MLAs including four former ministers calling on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat seeking to convene a meeting of the party legislators.

The MLAs were disgruntled for being sidelined in the party, particularly, over not being accommodated neither in the ministry nor given a party post.

Interestingly, the fresh rebellion has begun a day before the AIADMK government completes its first year in office after winning the May 2016 Assembly polls for the second successive term under late Jayalalithaa's leadership.

The AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi faction government survives with a thin majority of six MLAs including Speaker with a total strength of 123 MLAs in the House of 233 legislators leaving alone a vacant seat. Former chief minister O Panneerselvam-led camp has 12 MLAs on its side.

Eight MLAs led by former ministers Thoppu N Venkatachalam and Senthil Balaji met CM Palaniswami and held a discussion for over two hours. Sources said they complained about being sidelined in the government as well as the party. They have supposedly given a memorandum seeking a meeting of party legislators to discuss the issues including problems in the constituency, sources added.

Since last month, a group of 11 MLAs led by Venkatachalam had been meeting secretly to discuss the further course of action. There are also a group of Dalit MLAs who constitute the single largest group with 33 MLAs have been seeking better representation in terms of ministerial berths. A senior minister in Palaniswami government said that there was no danger to the government. "We will sort out the issues through talks. It is impossible to give ministerial berths to all," he said.

Days after Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, Palaniswami is likely to meet the Prime Minister on Wednesday. Sources said that the meeting has nothing to do with political developments. "Chief Minister is likely to present a memorandum seeking more funds for the drought relief," source said.