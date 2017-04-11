Fresh trouble for CM Kejriwal; now bailable arrest warrant for questioning PM Modi's educational qualifications

In fresh trouble for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an Assam court has issued a bailable arrest warrant against him after he failed to appear before the court in connection with a defamation case.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Executive Member Surjo Rongphar had filed a complaint against the Aam Aadmi Party leader in a Diphu court accusing him of making defamatory remarks against the PM on his educational qualifications.

The court had asked the Delhi CM to appear before it on April 7.

On December 15, Kejriwal had tweeted, “Modiji 12 pass hain. Uske baad ki degree farzi hai.”

The next hearing has been fixed May 8.

First class magistrate Justice Naba Kumar Deka Barua of Diphu Court, in an order issued on April 7 said the bailable arrest warrant of Rs 10,000 was issued against the Delhi CM taking into cognisance that he had failed to appear before the court on January 30," reported the New Indian Express.

A case under IPC Sections 499, 500 and 501 was registered against Kejriwal.