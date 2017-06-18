French voters vote for Parliamentary polls simultaneously with

French voters residing in the Union Territory of Puducherry today exercised their franchise at the second and final round of French Parliamentary polls simultaneously with France.

Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam were former French colonies.

There are an estimated 5,000 French voters residing in the Union Territory.

Sources said voting took place at booths set up on the premises of the French Consulate and also at the Lycee Francais (a French school) here.

Voters were let into the booths on production of electoral cards, they said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)