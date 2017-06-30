French agency in 65-million-euro water pact for Puducherry

The French Development Agency (AFD) today signed a 65-million-euro Credit Facility Agreement (CFA) with the Central government for financing Puducherry's water supply project.

Noting that Puducherry is an area of water scarcity and climate change is likely to add greater strain on the already affected water resources, there is an urgent need for planning and implementing the sustainable use of water resources, an official statement said.

The agreement was signed by joint secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) S Selvakumar and Herv Dubreuil, Deputy Director for India AFD.

The union territory's public works department (PWD) will be responsible for the implementation of this policy in coordination with the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC).

"The objective of the project is to contribute to the improvement of the living conditions of the people of Puducherry and its environs, by increasing the availability of drinking water.

"It also aims to create a healthy and attractive environment to back the development of the city," the statement said.

Under the project, it is envisaged to drill 84 borewells, acquire submersible pumps, install electrical transformers, set up pumping stations and reservoirs, develop intermediate storage wells and pipes for the distribution network, and promote individual connections for the urban poor.

In addition, it is planned to extend the water supply to the peri-urban area of the city of Puducherry by increasing the number of tanks.

