Four-wheeler hits electricity pole, 5 fleeing assailants burnt alive

Five assailants were burnt alive in Rae Bareli when their vehicle hit an electrical pole while making a good escape after spraying bullets on a Gram Pradhan.

The shoot-out took place when Raj Yadav, Gram Pradhan, Itaura village under Unchchar Police Station in Rae Bareli district was holding panchayat late Monday night. Irked by Yadav's decision, a few men opened fire on Yadav. In retaliation, villagers attacked assailants who tried to speed away in a four-wheeler.

Chased by villagers, the uncontrolled vehicle of the assailant hit an electrical pole and caught fire. Five of them were burnt alive in the accident. Confirming the incident, the Circle Officer Dalmau SP Upadhyaya said that the bodies have been sent for the post mortem. "A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify those died in the accident," said the CO.

The CO claimed that eye-witnesses said that the accident occurred when assailants tried to escape on the four-wheeler after spraying bullets on Gram Pradhan and others. "The uncontrolled vehicle hit an electrical pole and caught fire in which five of them were burnt alive," he further added.