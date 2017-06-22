Four more farmers end lives in MP, 21 in a fortnight

Distressed over debts, four peasants allegedly ended their lives in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the number of farmers' suicides in the state to 21 within a fortnight.

While two suicides were reported from Chhatarpur and Sagar districts of the backward Bundelkhand region, one was reported from Budni, the assembly segment of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and yet another from a village in Chhindwara, the parliamentary seat of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Jhamua Yaduvanshi (52), who consumed a poisonous substance about two days ago at Kachram village under Parasia area of Chhindwara district, died yesterday night during the treatment, Sub Divisional Officer of Police S K Damle said.

His family members said Yaduvanshi owed Rs 7 lakh to a bank and power companies which were badgering him to pay up electricity bill dues.

Kamal Nath visited his house today evening and assured that he would repay the bank loan.

Farmers were being forced to end their lives due to the anti-farmer policies of the BJP government, the former Union minister said, demanding compensation for the family.

In Sagar, 50-year-old Gulai Kurmi was found hanging from a tree in his farming field in Basahari village of Bina tehsil in the district yesterday afternoon, the police said.

Kurmi left behind a suicide note, which said he was being harassed by a moneylender over a loan of Rs 1 lakh. He had repaid a total of Rs 2.5 lakh (principal plus interest) so far, but the moneylender Shankar Maharaj continued to harass him, the note said.

Sagar Superintendent of Police Sachin Atulkar told

