Four arrested for allegedly printing fake currency notes

Police have arrested four persons here for allegedly printing fake currency notes.

Fake notes with face value of over Rs two lakh, in denomination of Rs 2000 and Rs 100, was seized from their possession.

"Acting on a tip-off, we arrested Faeem Qureshi (28) last evening with 75 fake notes. Following his questioning, we arrested three more persons," said additional superintendent of police Rashmi Mishra.

Based on the information given by Faeem, city crime branch sleuths arrested Danish Ali (29), who led the cops to Waseem Sheikh (30) and Jitendra Raikwar (28) late last night.

Danish, who was the leader of the gang, told police that he thought of printing fake currency to clear his debts.

Further probe is on.

