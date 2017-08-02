Former Union Minister and Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev dies aged 86

PM Narendra Modi and WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were amongst those leaders who condoled his death

Former union minister and a one-time heavyweight Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev died at a hospital here this morning following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 86 and is survived by his former legislator wife Bithika Dev and four daughters, including Congress MP from Silchar Sushmita Dev.

He was ailing for long and was admitted recently to a private hospital after he developed pneumonia. He breathed his last there at 6.06 am today.

Dev was Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise in the first UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times since 1980 -- five times from Silchar and twice from Tripura.

Dev was also a popular sports events organiser.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Dev and described him as a veteran politician who worked extensively for the welfare of the people.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Santosh Mohan Dev.

He was veteran political leader who worked extensively for welfare of people," the prime minister said.

"My thoughts are with the family and supporters of Shri Santosh Mohan Dev in this hour of grief," Modi tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, condoled Dev's death.