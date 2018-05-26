Former PMK MLA ‘Kaduvetti’ Guru passes away at 57

Senior Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader and former MLA ‘Kaduvetti’ Guru died following prolonged illness in a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. He was 57 years old.

Guru was undergoing treatment for liver complications and respiratory problems for last few days at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, reports said.

He was declared dead on Friday evening at 8.30 pm by the hospital, Deccan Chronicle reported. The two-time MLA and chief of Vanniyar Sangam is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital with ‘breathing difficulties’ recently. He had also undergone a tracheostomy.

Guru was born in Katuvetti in Ariyalur district. He was the son of local CPI leader Jayaraman but entered politics through a movement seeking separate reservation for the Vanniyars, led by PMK founder S Ramadoss, in the 1980s.

The firebrand Vanniyar Sangam leader was first elected to the Assembly in 2001 and again in 2011. He lost Assembly polls in 2006 and 2016 and 2009 LoK Sabha election which he contested from Tiruvannamalai.

He faced various cases for inflammatory speeches. He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for threatening the then Union Minister A. Raja and DMK MLA Sivasankar at a public rally in 2008. He was again arrested in 2013 over hate speech charges.