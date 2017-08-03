Former CM Gehlot hits out at ‘politics’ of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah,Vasundhara Raje

The income tax raids at the Bengaluru hotel where Congress MLAs are put up has prompted former chief minister and Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot to launch an offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

Gehlot also took a jibe at the chief minister for her close monitoring of her legislators and allies during the Presidential election voting.

Not commenting on the Vaghela issue, Gehlot said that he would clarify his party’s stand on the issue after the Rajya Sabha polls on August 8.

Gehlot said, “The entire country is suffering in the anti democratic atmosphere that has been created by Modi and Shah. Glaring examples are Gujarat where the notification for Rajya Sabha elections was deliberately postponed.

This has never happened in the history of the country. MLAs in UP quit their parties and joined BJP and the government in Bihar collapsed and reformed within twelve hours. This is cause for serious concern.”

Gehlot accused the Gujarat government of misusing state machinery and the IT department and alleged that this was an attempt at horsetrading.

“The IT department has a right to conduct a raid, but the timing is questionable. Earlier MLAs in Gujarat were being threatened and so had to be shifted to Karnataka,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot launched a counter attack at chief minister Vasundhara Raje and questioned her presence in the state assembly for the entire duration of the Presidential polls. “They do not trust their own MLAs,” he added.

Gehlot also questioned the poor state of farmers in the state and the delayed relief works in flood affected areas.

He demanded that farmers’ loans should be waived off in areas that are flood hit.