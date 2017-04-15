Former BSP MLA Kushwah shifted back to Dholpur jail

Former BSP MLA B L Kushwah, whose wife Shobha Rani won Dholpur assembly by-election as BJP candidate, has been shifted back to Dholpur jail from Sriganganagar.

Kushwah, who was awarded life imprisonment in a murder case in December last year leading to termination of his membership from the legislative assembly, was shifted to Srigangangar on directions of the Election Commission of India following a complaint by Congress alleging that he was influencing voters from Jail.

Dholpur Jail superintendent Ashok Verma said that the directions to shift Kushwah to Dholpur from Sriganganagar were issued by the Jail head office following which he was shifted to Dholpur last night amid tight security.

BJP fielded Kushwah's wife Shobha Rani in the by-election and she won the seat defeating the Congress candidate on Thursday.

