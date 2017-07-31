Forget stone pelting, run for peace in terror-struck J&K

The marathon was divided into seven different categories for both men and women of the state

Leaving behind a trail of tragedies, hundreds of youth on Sunday participated in the 'Run for Peace' marathon signalling their quest for peace in Jammu and Kashmir

Organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police, participants lined up by the lake at the fashionable Boulevard road at Police Golf Course to run for peace.

The marathon was divided into seven different categories for both men and women of the state. Flagging off the marathon, Dr SP Vaid, Director General of Police, J&K, said the Run for Peace marathon was organised to provide an opportunity to the people particularly students and youth to urge for peace in the state particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

"The kind of energy I saw in the youngsters and youth who participated in the run is unparalleled. A three-year-old kid joining us for the Run for Peace fulfilled our mission," he said.

Dr Vaid noted that the idea of organising sports events in J&K is to divert the attention of the youth away from menace of drugs and channelising them in a positive direction. "The J&K Police and youth are partners in peace," he added.