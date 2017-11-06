Forces foil BAT attack, kill 2 at LoC

BAT is a mix of Pakistani Special Forces and jihadis who are used as the force multiplier by the Pakistan army to target Indian troops guarding the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian security forces on Sunday thwarted a Pakistani Border Action Team attack by gunning down two infiltrators near the Line of Control in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"BAT action bid foiled by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). Two terrorists killed in Dulanja, Uri. No casualty on our side. Possible tragedy averted", tweeted Dr Shesh Paul Vaid, state director general of police.

BAT is a mix of Pakistani Special Forces and jihadis who are used as the force multiplier by the Pakistan army to target Indian troops guarding the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second time in the last two months troops have foiled a BAT strike in Kashmir.

According to the Indian Army, the two militants were shot dead in Uri in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. "The terrorists, who tried to infiltrate by exploiting difficult terrain conditions along LoC were intercepted by the alert Army troops on duty," said an Army spokesman.

The terrorists, the spokesman said, resorted to indiscriminate firing triggering a gun battle. They were gunned down while escaping towards the LoC. "Large quantities of arms and ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the slain terrorists. An elaborate search is still underway," he said.

This is the fourth infiltration attempt foiled in Uri sector in the last five months, said the spokesperson.

"This displays the alertness and resilience of the Army troops who engaged and neutralized the terrorists and resulted in foiling this infiltration attempt in Uri Sector."

On September 26, the Indian Army repulsed a BAT strike on their post in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Data available with different security agencies show that over 60 militants were killed trying sneak into the Indian side so far this year. Sources said nearly 70 militants have managed to infiltrate into Kashmir. Last year, sources said, an estimated 112 crossed to the Indian side, compared with 33 in 2015. The number was 65 in 2014 against 97 the year before.

In the past 10 months, over 170 ultras have been neutralised by the security forces in different anti-militancy operations across Kashmir. The efforts also saw 70 security personnel losing their lives in the line of duty so far this year.

IN KASHMIR THIS YEAR..