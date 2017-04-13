'For every slap on jawan, kill 100 jihadis', says Gambhir

The impact of the attack makes the jawan's helmet roll down the road.

Strongly condemning the video in which a security personnel is being roughed up by a youth while he was returning from a polling booth in Srinagar, Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that at least a 100 jihadi lives must be taken for every slap on an Indian soldier?s face.

The video features a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he is attacked by the youth.

The video shows the jawan walking when suddenly a local attacks him. The impact of the attack makes the jawan's helmet roll down the road. This caused him some injuries.

Expressing his anger towards the same, Gambhir wrote on Twitter, ?For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us."

For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

Gambhir did not stop there and explained what the Indian flag signifies.

?Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror,? he added.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also lashed out at the video, saying that abuse of the country?s CRPF jawans is completely unacceptable.

?This is Unacceptable ! Can?t do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai,? Sehwag tweeted.

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017

In wake of the prevailing tension in the Kashmir Valley, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday deferred the Anantnag by-polls till May 25. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on April 12.

A school designated as polling station for Anantnag by-polls was set on fire in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A Panchayat Ghar was also set ablaze in Pulwama district.

The Srinagar parliamentary constituency witnessed lowest voter turnout for the by-polls in the wake of the clashes.

