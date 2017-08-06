For efficiency, NCRB merges with BPR&D

BPR&D has contributed for the development of State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by strengthening their human resources through training and research.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the flagship unit of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has been merged with the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D). The NCRB was established in 1986 with a mandate to empower Indian Police with information technology solutions and criminal intelligence in a bid to enable them to enforce the law effectively,

The MHA issued an order in this regard on Friday, which said: "In order to improve administrative efficiency and optimal utilisation of resources of BPR&D and NCRB, the competent authority has decided to merge both the organisations with immediate effect." The order, issued by Raman Kumar Under Secretary, clearly specifies that NCRB Director Ish Kumar will now report to BPR&D Director General MC Borwankar.

Reacting to the merger of the two organisations, Borwankar said, "The NCRB mandate is to collect data and they did not have a research wing unlike BPR&D. With both organizations merged, it will help in efficiently researching policing matters and eventually improve law enforcement and correctional administrations."

She also said that NCRB's important project, Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS), will give a back up to research carried out in these fields. "It will have lot of potential," she stated. CCTNS is a project for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance.

BPR&D has contributed for the development of State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by strengthening their human resources through training and research. BPR&D, which also comes under MHA, is a think-tank as well as a research and training organization dedicated for the development of law enforcement and correctional administration in the country.

Timeline

1994: NCRB starts the Crime Criminal Information System (CCIS) to extract data pertaining to Crime and Criminal and Property as received from State Crime Records Bureaus. It has a database of approximately 4,33,78,448 records.

2004: Starts Common Integrated Police Application (CIPA) which helps in significant reduction in manual records/register maintenance at police stations, elimination of duplicate and inconsistent record keeping, facilitates maintenance of criminals's details and keeps track of the case status.

2009: Starts CCTNS projected that connects approximately 12794 police stations and 6000 higher offices.

2016: NCRB receives "Digital India Award 2016-Silver Open Data Championship" from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for uploading of crime statistics.

2017: Data is captured through Common Application Software under CCTNS project.

2018: They will start keeping data pertaining to mob lynching and mob violence cases.