Following attack on Swiss couple, UP top cop issues guidelines to prevent similar incidents

Close on the heels of a swiss couple being assaulted in Fatehpur Sikri near Agra, Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh today issued a list of guidelines, including deployment of policemen in plain clothes, more patrolling and installation of CCTV cameras, to prevent such incidents.

Singh has issued directives to all district police chiefs to make necessary arrangements for ensuring security to tourists, a home department spokesman said.

These guidelines require police to take prompt action in cases of eve teasing or sexual assaults on women tourists, lodging of FIRs and action as per the law against the accused, the official said.

The DGP also directed installation of CCTV cameras around places of religious importance, historical sites and other spots of tourist interest besides deploying policemen both in plain clothes and uniform, the spokesman said.

Directions have been issued to identify places frequented by tourists and ensure regular patrolling, the spokesman said, adding that policemen in plain clothes would be deployed to keep an eye on rowdy elements.

The DGP directed deployment of policemen who can speak english in uniform with a badge proclaiming "tourist police', the spokesman said.

Phone numbers of senior police officials should be listed at railway stations, bus stations, malls and cyber cafes for prompt information.

Character and physical verification of people associated with tourism including guides, hotel staff, photographers and taxi drivers was also recommended.

Tourists should also be apprised about the UP-100, Twitter, e-FIR services among others, the guidelines issued by DGP Singh said, according to the spokesman.

A couple from Lausanne in Switzerland was chased and attacked with stones and sticks by a group of youths in the Fatehpur Sikri leaving them battered and bruised recently, triggering widespread outrage.

According to reports Quentin Jeremy Clerc, 24, who came to India on September 30 with his girlfriend Marie Droz, also 24, was quoted as saying that they were strolling near the railway station at the Fatehpur Sikri after a day in Agra when the group started following them and later attacked.

The couple said that as they lay on the ground bloodied and bruised, bystanders began taking videos of them on their mobile phones, according to the report