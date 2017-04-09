Following Amit Shah's invite, Uddhav Thackeray likely to attend NDA meet

After Osmanabad Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Gaikwad met Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray at Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Saturday afternoon, it is likely that Thackeray will attend the meeting of NDA constituents in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A Sena leader told DNA that after Amit Shah had called Thackeray and extended an invitation for the meeting. Party insiders say that it was after Sena pressure that Air India lifted its ban on Ravindra Gaikwad and so did other airlines.

Sena had voted for Congress and UPA Candidate Pratibha Patil instead of NDA candidate Bhairon Singh Shekhawat during the previous Presidential elections despite being an NDA alliance partner. This time Shah is holding a meeting on Tuesday to explore opinions of NDA's partners for the upcoming presidential election. The Gaikwad episode had put a question mark on Sena's possible stand. Air India and other airlines lifting their ban on Gaikwad and Shah callling up Thackeray on Friday will ensure that Sena's support for NDA's choice, at least for now.

Gaikwad had slapped an Air India employee, leading the airline to impose a ban on him. The issue was raised in the Parliament and Gaikwad had made his stand clear. Gaikwad on Saturday arrived from New Delhi, opting to travel by Rajdhani Express. Since the media is hounding him, he chose to meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray at Sena Bhavan instead of Matoshri, as directed by his leader.

It is noteworthy that when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press connference soon after the Budget Session came to an end on Friday night, Sena veteran and Miniuster for Transport Diwakar Raote was sitting next to Fadnavis. Chief minister Fadnavis made it clear that there are no issues left unsorted with the Sena now and that the BJP-Sena alliance government would complete its full term.