Foes turned friends? P Chidambaram to argue Arvind Kejriwal govt's case against Centre

Former Union Minister and renowned lawyer P Chidambaram is all set to argue the Arvind Kejriwal government's case against the Centre in Supreme Court.

According to an NDTV report, the senior Congress leader has joined the legal team of the Delhi government to argue the pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling that favoured Lieutenant Governor administrative rule on the national capital.

'I don't think the Constitution makes the Lieutenant Governor supreme and the Government of National Council Territory of Delhi a toothless body,' Chidambaram was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Ever since the news broke out, the Congress has been teasing the AAP for it's u-turn.

It must be noted that there was a time when during his anti-corruption stir days, Arvind Kejriwal used to slam the Congress for graft.

Now with Chidamabaram on his side, it seems that foes have turned in new friends.

Senior Delhi Congress leaders wasted no time in reacting to the development.

Former President Parnab Mukherjee's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted, 'After calling Mr.Chidambaram most corrupt & anti-people, shameless AAP wants 2 avail his services! Did @ArvindKejriwal go 2 brief him? (sic).'

After calling Mr.Chidambaram most corrupt & anti-people, shameless AAP wants 2 avail his services! Did @ArvindKejriwal go 2 brief him? pic.twitter.com/IUOLBEPi0C — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) November 3, 2017

Ajay Maken also quipped with a exoneration tweet and asked 'Would AAP apologise.'

Yesterday, the Supreme Court had said that the LG can’t ‘scuttle an executive decision by sitting over a file’ as it heard pleas against the LG being the head of the national capital.

However, the apex court added that the Delhi government needs LG’s nod to govern the national capital. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra remarked: “Land, police and public order isn't under you.”