Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 3.5 years in jail 

  Saturday 6 January 2018 17:01 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
The Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday pronounced its quantum of sentence, giving the former Bihar CM three-and-a-half years in jail.

 
Convicts Phool Chand, Mahesh Prasad, Bake Julious,Sunil Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Sudhir Kumar and Raja Ram sentenced to 3.5 years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine each. His son Tejashwi Yadav said they would approach High Court and apply for bail. 

 
Lalu has been sentenced in the case relating to embezzling of more than Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
The Special CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced quantum of sentence via video conferencing.

 
The court also said if he fails to furnish the fine, his jail term would extend by six months.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
Apart from Lalu, Mishra and 20 others accused were present in the court when the quantum of sentence was pronounced. There were tight security arrangements outside the court.

   
Earlier the judge said an ‘open jail is best for these people(convicts), as they also have experience of cow farming’. Lawyer Chittaranjan Sinha said on Friday that Lalu Prasad was dealing with a lot of health issues.

       
KC Tyagi, JDU spokesman called it a 'historic decision in Bihar politics'.

       
‘Lalu has diabetes, blood pressure; he almost fainted yesterday,’ he said.  Earlier in the week, Prasad's advocate filed a plea before the court seeking minimum punishment for the party supremo on health grounds.

 
Prasad, in his plea, had mentioned, "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds." 

 
The RJD chief, along with 14 others, was found guilty by the court, while seven accused, including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted on December 23.

 
Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs. 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during the '80s and '90s.

  
On a plea by three former IAS officers---Beck Julius, Phoolchand Singh and Mahesh Prasad----the court directed to lodge them in the higher division of Birsa Munda jail where RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is given.

 
In all, 16 persons along with Yadav were convicted in the case on December 23 while six others, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted in the case. 

  
With inputs from PTI and ANI

 
 

    
   
