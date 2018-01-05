Fodder Scam Case: Lalu Yadav appears before court via videoconferencing, sentencing tomorrow at 2 pm

The quantum of sentence to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case will be pronounced tomorrow at 2 pm, a CBI court in Ranchi said on Friday. The RJD chief today appeared via videoconferencing for the hearing on quantum of sentence before special CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh here.

Yadav is currently lodged at Birsa Munda central jail in Ranchi. He was convicted, along with 15 others, in the case on December 23, in connection with the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury when he was the chief minister of Bihar between 1991 and 1994.

During the hearing today, Lalu appealed the court for a minimum punishment on health grounds.

"I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds," Lalu mentioned in his plea.

The court had acquitted six others, including another former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

This is the second fodder scam case in which the RJD supremo has been convicted. There are three more fodder scam cases pending against him.