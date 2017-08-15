Floods ravage East, NE states

Heavy rains in the last three days triggered flash floods in parts of Bihar, where 41 people have died so far, and inundated large areas in Assam and North Bengal, paralysing normal life and snapping rail link to the Northeast from the rest of the country. In Arunachal Pradesh too, the flood situation continued to be grim in several districts with recurring landslides disrupting road traffic.

As many as 20 states have been affected during the current southwest monsoon season. According to available information, 600 people have lost their lives, 24,811 cattle heads have perished, 63,215 houses/huts damaged and about 2.8 lakh hectare of crop reportedly affected due to heavy rains, floods and landslides.

The flood situation is likely to worsen with the Met department forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in neighbouring states of West Bengal, Meghalaya and parts of Assam till Wednesday.

Nitish holds aerial survey

Lakhs of people have been severely hit in Bihar, where three columns of Army were deployed in Katihar district for the relief and rescue operation. Forty-one people have died in floods so far, said Principal Secretary (disaster management) Pratyay Amrit.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas, told reporters that Araria was the worst-effected district and that overflowing rivers from Nepal have played a major spoilsport.

He said the state is carrying out relief operations on a war-footing, and thanked Centre for prompt help after he telephoned PM Modi.

3 lakh displaced in Bengal

Flood fury has claimed at least three lives and affected over five lakh people in West Bengal. Rail and road transportation has been severely hit. Cooch Behar district was virtually cut off from the rest of India with vehicular and train movement coming to a stop. Around 2.87 lakh people were displaced in Cooch Behar, and another two lakh in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts and over 50,000 were hit in Malda, North Dinajpur, Darjeeling and South Dinajpur districts.

Flash floods in Meghalaya

Incessant rain in the last five days has wreaked havoc in Meghalaya and claimed three lives. Nearly 800 people were rendered homeless in South and West Garo Hills districts. There were reports of flash floods and landslides in different parts of Khasi Hills. At least 46 people were killed in a massive mudslide on Sunday that gobbled up a 150-metre stretch of road, homes, two buses and vehicles in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.