Flood warning issued in Delhi as Yamuna water level rises above danger mark

An alert has been sounded by the Delhi government after the water level of Yamuna river crossed the danger mark. The water level on Saturday was marked at 204.96 metres, ANI reported.

While the warning level for the Yamuna is 204 metres, danger level is marked at 204.83 metres. The water level is expected to rise to 205.40 metres. The Water Level of River Yamuna at Delhi Old Rly Bridge reached at 204.10 metres at 7 PM on July 27 and it further rose after 1,87,272 cusec water was discharged from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage.

The Delhi government has issued flood warning and people living in low-lying areas have been asked to evacuate. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the city government has made preparations to evacuate 100 people residing in low-lying areas.

Delhi: Water level in Yamuna river increases following rainfall; Visuals from Yamuna Ghat. Yesterday, 1,15,000 cusec of water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund Barrage. pic.twitter.com/3PieLj1blz — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

"We have 17 boats in the boat club of East district, and there are 34 boats with our irrigation and flood control department. Yesterday, we asked people to evacuate. We are making people aware of what they should do during a situation like this. As far as relief is concerned, we are prepared in case any such situation arises we would provide food and tent to people," said District Magistrate K Mahesh.

"The Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) has issued the flood control order of 2018. We have a central control room which is working round the clock from June 15, and it will continue to work till October 15. We get the information from the Central Water Commission, which we further disseminate. We have been working since 7 AM," he added.

"All the EEs (Executive Engineers)/ sector officers are directed to keep in close contact with the control room in relation to the discharge, water level at ORB (Old Railway Bridge) and the advisory or forecast from CWC (Central Water Commission)/MET, and requested to take appropriate measures/steps accordingly to avoid flood-like situation," a statement issued by the East Delhi district administration on Friday said.

At 11 am today, 3,11,190 cusec of water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund Barrage. Currently, Yamuna river is flowing above danger mark in Delhi; Visuals from near Old Iron Bridge in Delhi pic.twitter.com/u6vzpbQP3B — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

"Our men are on the field through QRT (Quick Response Team) vehicle and three boats have been pressed into service today which are making announcements for people to evacuate the low-lying areas and also telling them the do's and don'ts in floods," the statement added.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has also issued a flood warning for today following the rising water level of the Yamuna River. It said the water level is expected to rise 204.50 metres between 9 pm to 11 pm today.

"CWC, Upper Yamuna Division, New Delhi has issued flood forecast for Delhi Railway Bridge (North Delhi Dt NCT, Delhi). The Water Level of River Yamuna at Delhi Rly. Bridge is expected to be 204.50 metres at 2100 to 2300 hours on July 28 and thereafter steady. (Warning Level 204.00 m)," the Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast said on its Twitter handle on Friday.

"The above flood forecast may be affected by the release of discharge from Wazirabad Barrage and Okhla Barrage," it said.

On Friday, Delhi and adjoining areas experienced heavy rainfall, followed by severe water-logging and traffic jams in several areas.

A low-pressure area over western Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood persists. This system will bring widespread rainfall with isolated 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and northwest Madhya Pradesh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(With agencies)