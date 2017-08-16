Flood situation grim in Assam, Bihar, improves in West Bengal

The flood situation in Assam and Bihar remained grim on Tuesday with more deaths reported and lakhs remaining affected while it improved slightly in West Bengal.

Ten deaths were reported in Assam, taking the toll in the second wave of floods in the state to 28, officials said. The floods have affected 25 of Assam’s 32 districts, displacing 33 lakh people.

The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing over the dangermark, snapping surface communications across Assam, even as flood waters submerged railway tracks at many places in Katihar and Alipurduar divisions of Northeast Frontier Railway.

The death toll in Bihar flood has risen to 56 as 69.81 lakh people have been hit by inundation in 13 districts. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made his second aerial survey of flood-hit areas on Tuesday.

The flood situation was grim in north Bihar, where rivers are flowing above the danger level.

Barring a few areas, there was no heavy rain in West Bengal during the day. Water levels of all major rivers which were flowing above danger marks have receded.

Search operations continued on Tuesday despite bad weather to trace 10 persons, including 6 Army personnel, who went missing after two cloudbursts in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

The debris which gushed into Tawaghat and Malpa after the cloudbursts was being constantly removed but continuing rain hampered the operations, District Disaster Management officer RS Rana said.

Meanwhile, overnight rains in Bengaluru have resulted in severe waterlogging in many areas.