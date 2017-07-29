Flood condition grim in Rajasthan

While flood-like situation continues in Rajasthan's Jalore, Pali, and Sirohi districts the MET Department has issued a fresh warning of heavy downpour in six divisions. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is expected to take stock of the flood and conduct an aerial inspection over worst affected areas of Jalore and Sirohi on Saturday.

After a day of moderate rain, the rescue operations by the army and district administration teams ran smoothly. The army provided food and required material to the stranded Sanchore, the worst affected area. 1,500 food packets, 2,000 packed drinking water bottles, medical supplies for both civilians and animals, and lifesaving jackets were also distributed.

In the past 24 hours, the moderate rainfall helped the administration and SDRF teams to rescue those who were stranded in Sanchore as it is completely disconnected owing to the flood.

On the other hand, water receded a little in Barmer, Jalore, and Pali reducing the woes of citizens, especially in rural folds where people stranded in fields and on roofs of their houses. However, hundreds still are waiting for help.

The heavy downpour turned roads into rivers and most of the roads in Sirohi and Pali are blocked, affecting traffic.

The incessant rains flooded many tributaries of the state and dams constructed on these are overflowing. Currently water level in over 120 dams are up to the brim. After opening gates of Jawai Dam (Jalore) the water resource department on Friday opened Gates of Chapi dam (Jhalawar). Mahi dam was also filled 70 per cent as the inflow of water continued. The administration has issued alert in the surrounding areas.

In west-south Rajasthan where rain created havoc it brought good news for few districts of eastern Rajasthan which were having deficiency and scanty rainfall since monsoon footed here. Baran, Jhalawar and Kota received good rainfall in past 24 hours. According to data collected by water resources department, the highest rain at189 mm was recorded at Dug (Jhalwar) followed by 128 in Chabra (Baran), 114 in Bakani (Jhalawar).

Bheenmal and Raniwada in Jalore has received 125 and 98 MM rainfall which worsened the situation and affected rescue operation. On Friday, Jaipur, Udaipur, Nathdwara, Karauli, Sirohi, Pratapgarh and Dungerpur received moderate to heavy downpour. With this till date rainfall received in the state is 318.45mmwhich is 37.5 % higher compared to normal which is 231.48 mm for the period 1 st June to 28 th July. The IMD in latest advisory sounded an alert saying that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan except Bikaner division.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje is continuously monitoring the situation and she is expected fly over flood affected areas in Jalore and Sirohi on Saturday. A statement released from her office says that 1050 affected have been rescued by the administration and SDRF, NDRF teams in Jalore, Sirhi, Pali, Rajsamand and Barmer in past few days since the rain continues. In the affected districts 20 camps have been set up where 525 persons rehabilitated. "Army, district administration, SDRF, NDRF and paramilitary forces are leaving no stone unturned in providing aid to the affected. A high level monitoring over the situation is on round the clock. The departments concerned like PHED, Health, PWD and Discoms have been directed to be alert on all fronts to combat emergency situation," said a statement quoting Raje.