Flipkart order gone wrong, Bengal man tries to lodge complaint, ends up as BJP member

In a curious case, a Kolkata resident became member of the BJP after he tried to lodge a complaint against a faulty order via Flipkart’s toll-free number.

Bizarre it may sound, but it did happen with the Kolkata resident, who wishes to remain anonymous. It all began when the football-crazy Central government employee ordered two pairs of headphones to watch the FIFA World Cup without disturbing other members of the family.

Instead, he received a bottle of oil from the e-retail company. There was nothing abnormal about the goof up, only that when he tried to contact the given toll free number 1800-266-1001 he was greeted with a ‘Welcome to BJP’.

Surprised, he hung up and redialed, getting the same result. To add to his amazement, he received a text message about half a minute which said, ‘Welcome to BJP. Your primary membership number is 2003994351. SMS your name, address and pincode. (if possible email and voter ID) to 09220071111 to complete the process’. Seconds later he received a Hindi version of the same SMS.

Confused, he shared the number with his friends and they ended up with the same result. The political party, however, was quick to distance itself from the controversy. “The number to join BJP is available on Facebook. Anyone could have shared it anywhere. We have nothing to do with it,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Monday during the sit in demonstration of the party at Mayo Road.

Meanwhile, Flipkart had contacted the Central government employee saying that he might use the oil or throw it away, according to his wish and that they would soon send him the headphones.

They also apologised saying that at present they had only one pair of the headphone he had ordered and would send it to him along with a refund of the money for the second pair.

Flipkart officials also said that the toll-free phone number which he had dialed had been surrendered by the company about three years ago and must have been allotted to the political party. Some of the self-adhesive tapes of the company still had the number and thus the goof-up.