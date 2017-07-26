Flight from Dubai with 184 onboard suffers snag while landing in Chennai

All passengers and crew are safe.

A city-bound flight from Dubai suffered a technical snag after landing at the airport here, but all 184 passengers and crew onboard got down safely, officials said on Wednesday.

Pilots of the private carrier noticed 'minor black smoke' from an engine after the flight landed, senior airport officials said.

Security and airport officials were put on standby, but all 177 passengers exited the aircraft safely, they said.

A technical crew later attended to the snag and the carrier resumed its return flight to Dubai, they added.