Five separatist leaders held ahead of Wani death anniv

Ahead of Hizbul Mujahideen poster-boy Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary on July 8, Jammu and Kashmir police have launched a crackdown against the separatists and taken five of their leaders into custody.

Those taken into custody include Mohammad Altaf Shah Fantoosh, the son-in-law of Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Ayaz Akbar, spokesman of Hurriyat Conference led by Hurriyat hawk and Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, district president of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. Others arrested include Zaffar Akbar, leader of the Salvation Movement.

Fantoosh, Akbar and Kalwal were first detained in police station Raj Bagh but later they were shifted to police station Kothi Bagh which is designated as sub-jail. Fantosh and others were supposed to appear before the NIA for further questioning in connection with the hawala funding case.

Police said they have been detained the leaders for maintaining peace in a run-up to Burhan Wani’s anniversary. “We have taken five of them into preventive custody,” said Munir Ahmad Khan, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone.

