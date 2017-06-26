Five more TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Five more Tamil Nadu fishermen were today taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of entering the territorial waters of the island nation.

The fishermen from Thangachimadam, who had put out to sea, were apprehended for straying into Lankan territory, Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Association General secretary N J Bose said.

The arrested persons were taken to the Kangesanthurai port, he said.

The Sri Lankan Navy had yesterday arrested 25 fishermen in two separate incidents on charges crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in their territorial waters, drawing angry reaction from Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

He had termed the arrest of the eight fishermen from Nagapattinam as an "abduction" and had taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than 50 fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy this month.

Members of the fishermen community here alleged that the Lankan Navy personnel had been resorting to harsh measures in recent days, including beating them up and causing damage to their nets and boats.

