Five killed in dispute over cash in UP's Raebareli

At least five people were reportedly killed after some guns were fired and a vehicle torched in the Apta village of Uttar Pradesh?s Raebareli.

The incident took place on Monday when sons of Aapta village Pradhan engaged into a dispute with the victims over cash.

After getting the information of the incident, the police reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

The police also took the accused into custody for further probe. The villagers, however, opposed the police action.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)