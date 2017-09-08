Five killed in Coimbatore bus stand collapse

Five including two women were crushed to death and 20 others injured when a bus stand roof collapsed at Somanur in rural Coimbatore on Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire and rescue official, the incident happened around 2 pm when the concrete ceiling of the bus stand for a length of about 50 feet collapsed, trapping men and women waiting for buses. The front portion of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus was damaged in the incident.

People caught under the debris were rescued with the assistance of the fire and rescue personnel and the public. Five victims including Sivakumar (35), a bus conductor and Dharani (20) third-year college student.

Thulasi (40), a resident of Kulathupalayam near Somanur, succumbed to injuries at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Several injured, including a bus driver Shanmugham (45), has been admitted to CMCH. Five others are being treated at a private hospital.

Somanur, which is located on the border of Coimbatore and Tirupur districts in Western Tamil Nadu, had received heavy showers in the last one week. An eyewitness said that the roof had weakened after the recent rains.