Five killed by lightning strike in Dindori district of MP

Lightning strike killed a woman and four girls at Bharothi village in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh today.

The victims were identified as Maheshwari Paraste (26), her daughter Sharda (9), Punam Barmai (13), Sushma Uladi (13) and Nan Bai Marko (14).

Inspector Anil Patel of local police station said the incident took place when they were returning after bathing in the village river.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department's Bhopal Centre has forecast possibility of heavy rainfall in Balaghat, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Narsinghpur and Raisen districts during the next 48 hours.

