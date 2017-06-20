First unit of 100 MW Sainj hydropower project commissioned

The first 50 MW unit of 100 MW Sainj Hydro Power project of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) today commissioned and synchronised with northern grid through Parvati-Kol Dam transmission line.

The impounding of water in the reservoir was started on February 2 this year and mechanical testing was done successfully on April 25.

The second unit of 50 MW would also be commissioned soon and the project would produce 322 million units of electricity every year accruing an income of Rs 100 crore to the state government.

Sainj Hydro Power Project has been constructed on Sainj River, a tributary of Beas river and its barrage has been constructed near village Niharini while the underground power house was located on the right bank of Sainj at Siund village.

A 6.36 km long tunnel with 3.85 metre diameter and two turbines of 50 MW each have been installed.

The families affected by the project would get 100 units of power per month free of cost for ten years. The affected families would also get 1 per cent of income from the project while 1.5 per cent of income would go to LADA (Local Area Development Authority).

