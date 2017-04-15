FIR filed against unknown persons over calf incident

An FIR was filed against unknown persons following a complaint that the severed head of a calf was found close to a temple here.

The incident took place in Teliarganj locality, falling under Shivkuti police station, where a devotee spotted the severed head near the premises of a temple, police said.

"An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons. We hope to nab the culprits soon with the help of CCTV footage from a private school located in the vicinity of the temple," Senior Superintendent of Police, Allahabad, Shalabh Mathur said.

The news of the incident triggered protests from Sangh Parivar and Shiv Sena activists who reached the spot and squatted on the adjacent road demanding action against the culprits, leading to disruption of traffic for a few hours.

Piolice officials assured that the culprits would not be spared.

After pacifying the agitators, Mathur told reporters that the situation in the locality was under control and a large number of police personnel had been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

