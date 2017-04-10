FIR against TV channel for allegedly fanning communal passions

An FIR was today registered against the Editor-in-Chief and Chief Managing Director (CMD) of a news channel for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion.

The FIR has been lodged against Sudarshan channel under various sections of IPC including those dealing with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth and over content to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public and other sections, Sambhal police station SHO, Brijmohan Giri said.

Provisions related to deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion and Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2000, have also been invoked, he said.

It was alleged that the channel had telecast a programme in which its Editor-in-Chief and CMD Suresh Chavhanke dished out objectionable content because of which tension prevailed in the city.

The FIR was registered by the SHO when the matter was raised during a meeting of the Peace Committee on April 9, in which prominent citizens pointed out the programme telecast between April 6 to April 8.

When contacted for its response, the channel said that it condemned any attempt to suppress and intimidate the media.

"We condemn any act to suppress and the intimidate the media. To protest this I will reach Sambhal on April 13," a statement issued by Chavhanke said.

