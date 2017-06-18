Financial limit of dev works by panchayats in Hry increased

The Haryana government has decided to increase the limit of development works to be executed by gram panchayats from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

"The limit of development works to be executed by gram panchayats would be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh," a spokesman of the Development and Panchayats departments said here today.

He said that necessary amendments in the relevant rules were being made in this regard.

The Haryana government had also issued comprehensive consolidated guidelines for the execution of development works by gram panchayats in the State.

As per these guidelines, funds released under the Central Finance Commission (CFC), State Finance Commission (SFC) and surcharge on VAT (SOV) as per their share specified as a grant from the government would be credited directly to the accounts of the Gram Panchayats through RTGS.

The grant-in-aid received under SFC and SOV would be credited to the accounts of three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), namely Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads with the share as 75 per cent, 15 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, or as may be prescribed by the government from time to time," he added.

