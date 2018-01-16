Fighting discrimination: Dalit group to attempt entry in 15 temples, Mevani invited to join campaign

The Bhim Shakti Sena, an organisation that works for the rights of Dalits, has announced its intention to hold a "samuhik mandir pravesh" (public temple entry) programme on January 19 in Gujarat.

The first attempt at public entry by Dalits in a temple will take place at the Sumarpuri Gaushala Mandir in Sherpur village of Deesa Taluka in Banaskantha district.

Kevalsinh Rathod of the Bhim Shakti Sena said that after this, they will attempt similar mandir pravesh in 14-15 different temples across the state.

"Even today in many temples in Junagadh, Amreli, Bharuch, and Anand entry of Dalits is not permitted. In fact many of the Swaminarayan temples in Junagadh also don't allow entry of Dalits in the temples. 70 years after Independence, when everyone was granted equal rights, we have to still fight to gain entry into temples," said Rathod.

He said the Sumarpuri temple was chosen after a dalit youth was denied entry into the same. "On January 8, Mahesh Parmar, a Dalit youth in the village decided to enter the temple. He was beaten up. We have filed an FIR and the cops have been unable to trace the three accused. We tried reasoning with the villagers but they are not allowing entry of Dalits," said Rathod.

He said on January 19, several Dalit organisations will come together and attempt to gain entry into the temple along with the family of the victim.

After this we will also gain entry into other temples, he said.

When questioned, Rathod clarified that many Swaminarayan temples did not adhere to discrimination.

"I know of many Swaminarayan temples where Dalits are accorded as much respect as any other devotee but there are some that will still not allow Dalits. It is because the trustees of these temples still believe in caste discrimination," he said.

He added that through the press conference they were also issuing a public invitation to Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani to join their programme.