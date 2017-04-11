FIEO to engage with traders in North-East to promote exports

Apex exporters' body FIEO will spread awareness among traders in the North-East about various outward shipment schemes being run by the government and also organise workshops to address their issues.

The seven states of the region hold huge potential for exports, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said.

"We will increase awareness among the exporters of that region about the government's export promotion schemes. We will also conduct workshops to resolve their issues," new FIEO President Ganesh Gupta told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)