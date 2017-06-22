FERA case: Sasikala appears before court via video call

The prosecution was launched against Sasikala, her relative V Bhaskaran and JJTV (now defunct) by the Enforcement Directorate in 1995 and 1996 on charges of violating FERA.

An Economic Offences Court in Chennai on Wednesday framed charges against AIADMK Amma faction general secretary VK Sasikala, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru jail, in connection with a two-decade-old FERA violation case for the transaction of foreign currency through unauthorised channels for procuring equipment and hiring transponders for now defunct JJTV.

Wearing a prison uniform, Sasikala appeared before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offence-I) A Zakir Hussain through video conferencing from the Parapanna Agraharam jail in Bengaluru where she has been lodged ever since her conviction in February in the disproportionate assets case. Her nephew V Bhaskaran appeared in person.

Judge A Zakir Hussain read out charges against them and sought a response from the accused side. To most of the questions, Sasikala answered in the negative. It was alleged by the prosecution that the payments were illegally routed to US-based Rimsat through firms having a network in the Philippines and Singapore.

The prosecution was launched against Sasikala, her relative V Bhaskaran and JJTV (now defunct) by the Enforcement Directorate in 1995 and 1996 on charges of violating FERA.