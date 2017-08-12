'Fed up of system', Buxar DM Mukesh Pandey commits suicide in Ghaziabad

The Delhi Police were thrown into a tizzy on Thursday when they were informed that an IAS officer from Bihar had gone missing in the city and that he planned to end his life. The personnel had been on their toes for nearly six hours when the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Ghaziabad informed them that Mukesh Pandey, the Buxar District Magistrate (DM), had been found.

It was far from good news, however, as the DM could not be saved in time. His severely mutilated body was spotted on the railway tracks in the district.

Around 6 pm, Pandey's family members had called senior Bihar police officers, telling them that they had received a message from him, in which he stated that he was going to kill himself. In the message, Pandey also conveyed that he was fed up with the system and his life, and that he would be jumping to his death from a Janakpuri shopping mall.

Without a moment's delay, the Bihar officers contacted the Delhi Police, after which the west district authorities were alerted, and a police team was rushed to the identified shopping mall.

"When he could not be found, the CCTV footage was checked, in which the DM could be seen exiting the mall and heading towards a Metro station. His mobile phone was recovered from the 10th floor of the mall, from where he had apparently planned to jump," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Pandey's sister-in-law registered a missing complaint at the Sarojini Nagar police station, in which she stated that he had checked in to Hotel Leela Palace after arriving in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said: "Based on the complaint, a missing person report was lodged and a search was undertaken to trace him. Finally, in the evening, it came to the fore that Pandey had committed suicide on a railway track in Ghaziabad. ADM Ghaziabad is conducting the inquest and post-mortem is being done by a medical board of three doctors."

The police said a suicide note was recovered from near the body, which mentioned that a detailed note was in his bag in room number 742 of the Hotel Leela Palace. The note also had contact details of Pandey's relatives, who he wanted to be informed about his death.