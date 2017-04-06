FDA raid yields haul of medical termination of pregnancy kits

FDA officials raided the shop and premises of a medical store owner at Sengaon in Hingoli district today and seized 407 MTP kits being sold illegally.

A team of 8 FDA personnel conducted the raid under directions of FDA commissioner Harshadeep Kamble, the agency sources said.

The raid was conducted at Jai Gajanan Medical Store, owned by one Mahesh Jethlia. His home and godown were also raided, the FDA sources said.

He had purchased the MTP kits from Indore, they said adding that it was found that Jethlia had sold 93 kits manufactured in Haridwar.

The raid also yielded 1,83,465 Alprazolam tablets, worth Rs 2 lakh, Sidenafil tablets worth Rs 2.38 lakh and other allopathic drugs.

The total value of the seizure is Rs 9.5 lakh, FDA sources said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)