Faulty machines burden passengers with extra charge

According to officials at the consumer affairs department, several complaints related to over-weighing of luggage and excess charging by airlines have been received in past.

Faulty weighing practice at airports is burdening passengers with extra charges for luggage. The luggage weighing scales of three airlines counters at Jaipur airport failed on the standards during an inspection by the consumer department’s weight and measure unit. One of the airlines was even caught overcharging for luggage by rounding up the weight to the nearest maximum kilogram unit. Cases have been booked under the Legal metrology act, 2009 following the violations found during the inspection on Monday.

“The electronic weighing scale at the counter of Indigo airline did not had a verification certificate, while the weighing scale of Air India, though verified, had other irregularities,” said Sohanlal Yogi, deputy controller of the Weight and Measure Unit.

“At the counter of Spice Jet airline, the machine was not of approved standards and the passengers were being overcharged by rounding up the luggage weight. The passengers were not being provided weight receipt either,” he added. During the inspection, officials found that a passenger carrying 1.8 kilograms of weight in excess to the permissible free limit was being charged for 2 kilograms. This has, however, not been the sole incident.

According to officials at the consumer affairs department, several complaints related to over-weighing of luggage and excess charging by airlines have been received in past. This is, however, the first time that the department decided to testify the machines. The airport authorities though remain unknown of the issue.

“As for the weighing of luggage, we have machines installed by the airport authority that are maintained and inspected at regular intervals. Some airlines use their own weighing scales and if any discrepancy has been detected about them, we will take necessary action after an official report is received from the department,” said Jaideep Singh Balhara, director of Jaipur International Airport.

No receipt either

One of the airlines was even caught overcharging for luggage by rounding up the weight to the nearest maximum kg unit. Cases have been booked under the Legal metrology act, 2009 following the violations found during the inspection on Monday. The passengers were not being provided weight receipt either.