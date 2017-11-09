Fatwa issued against Jharkhand Muslim yoga teacher, 'won't be scared', says Rafia

Muslim clerics have reportedly issued 'fatwa' against a woman for practising yoga in Jharkhand.

According to latest media reports, fatwa was issued against Rafia Naaz, who shot to limelight after she shared the stage with Patanjali founder and renowned yoga guru Ramdev at a recent event in Ranchi.

I have received a lot of threats, I am thankful to the State Govt for providing security. I will not be scared and will continue with what I am doing: Rafia Naaz,Yoga Teacher pic.twitter.com/nSvLjVl1gI — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

“I have received a lot of threats, I am thankful to the state government for providing security.” Naaz was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I will not be scared and will continue with what I am doing,” she added.

According to a Times Now report, Jharkhand Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar had raised the concern and requested Chief Minister Raghubar Das to provide security to the girl.

A team of a male and female police constables has been posted outside the yoga teacher's house.

While Naaz stays defiant, her family is worried over the threats issued against her.

Meanwhile, a Maulana has come into the support of Naaz.

“Some people have made religion a joke, what is wrong if some woman teaches yoga? Protesting this is highly condemnable,” Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas told ANI on Thursday.