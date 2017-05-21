Father held for raping his 13-yr-old daughter for one year

Shock, anger and outrage gripped Kashmir valley on Saturday after a 45-year-old father was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter for more than one year in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

Police have arrested the monster dad and booked him for rape under section 376 Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and criminal intimidation under section 506 RPC. Medical tests have confirmed the rape of the minor girl.

The incident came to light when the 13-year-old victim and her nine-year-old sister were wandering in the market on the Kupwara-Baramulla highway near Langate.

"Since months the girl was facing extreme pressure and stress. Subsequently she left her home taking along her younger sister. Both the sisters were found by our Constable Riyaz Ahmed who was heading home. He tried to inquire the matter from the crying sisters but to no avail. The girls broke down before sub-divisional police officer Shabir Khan and narrated their tale of woes," Ghulam Jeelani Wani, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Handwara, told DNA.

The victim told the police that she was being raped repeatedly by her father. When she tried to involve her uncle and aunts she was asked to keep mum. "The accused was beating the girls. He had imposed severe restrictions on her movement. She was not allowed to meet anyone and go anywhere," said Wani.

After suffering in silence for months together the victim finally decided to flee to escape the sexual harassment by her father. Therefore, one fine morning when they found the father is not at home the duo took the chance and fled their home.

With no money and no destination at sight, they were contemplating to commit suicide. "The girl told us that they had decided they will go anywhere but not her home," said Wani.

Police said the accused was widower and his wife had passed away four years ago. He has three children and eldest being the 13-year-old victim and youngest a son.

SSP Handwara said the relatives of the victim have now agreed to be witness and depose before the court. "I will ensure that the charge sheet is filed in shortest possible time and the accused is given stern punishment by the court," said Wani.

Police are now in process of shifting the girls to a shelter home so that they could come out of the trauma. "It is for the first time in my career that I have cried. I have seen worst things, but this time I could not control myself," said Wani.