Father hacks 'rapist' to death

A 17-year-old teenager, who had been accused of rape, was alledgedly hacked to death by the complainant and her father in broad daylight in Indapur tehsil in Pune district on Friday. Nilesh Nagnath Ghalke had just returned home nearly four months after the rape case were lodged against him.

The incident took place in Nira Narsingpur village in Indapur tehsil at around 3 pm on Thursday afternoon. According to Indapur police, the 16-year-old girl lodged a rape case against Nilesh in Indapur police station in April. "The girl's father was furious when he was released on bail and had threatened him," police said.

According to the police statement given by Nilesh's mother, his family had sent him to a hostel in Indapur town in April, where he had lived ever since.

On Thursday, one of Nilesh's relatives had called him to the village. Inspector Sajjan Hankare of Indapurpolice station told DNA, "On Thursday afternoon Nilesh visited his home. The rape complainant and her father found out about his arrival and headed towards his house carrying sharp weapons."

As per Nilesh's mother's statement, they stormed into the hosue while Nilesh was washing his hands and legs in the bathroom. His parents tried to stop them, but were attacked. Nilesh's father sustained a head injury, while his mother sustained injuries on her chest.

"While his parents were being attacked, Nilesh fled. The girl's father chased him down to a public road, and hacked him to death in the main chowk of the village," Hankare said.

The police have arrested girl's father. Though Nilesh's parents have given a statement saying the girl was also involved, police have not taken action against her yet. "We are still probing if she had any role in Nilesh's murder," Hankare said.