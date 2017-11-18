Farooq Abdullah does it again, slams BJP with 'aur kitne Pakistan' jibe

Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah is known for his acerbic words and on Saturday hid did it again.

Addressing a gathering in Jammu, he lashed out at the ruling BJP.

He said that there are some BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh who threaten the Muslims that if they don't vote for them, they will face consequences.

#WATCH Jammu: Farooq Abdullah says, 'You have made one Pakistan, how many Pakistans will you make, how many pieces will you cut India into?' pic.twitter.com/LN3RV1Z5Up — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017

“Ye Hindustan tumhare baap ka nahi (This country is not your father's) This country belongs to everyone, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian. They can choose their candidate, it's their right.”

“You can't force or threaten people. And if you think you will continue with your threatening ways that do remember that this is how you made one Pakistan. Aur kitne Pakistan banaoge (How many Pakistans will you make). How many more pieces will you cut India into,” Abdullah roared.

Unfazed by the recent criticism of his Pakistan occupied Kashmir remarks, he reiterated, “Yes, I say it (PoK) belongs to them (Pakistan). Are they (Pakistan) wearing bangles? They also have atom bombs! Do you want us to be killed by them? You are sitting in palaces, think about the poor people living in border areas, who are bombed daily.”

On Friday, a sedition case was filed against the National Conference Chief for his PoK remarks.

Last week, in a shocking statement, Abdullah had said that PoK belongs to Pakistan. “The part which is with Pakistan belongs to Pakistan and this is India's part,” Abdullah was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. He had also said that India must accede to Kashmir's autonomy, “ the government (must) conclude that an autonomy will be given to us as well as them (PoK).”