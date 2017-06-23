Farmer suicide: VACB inspects Chembanod village office

Vigilance officials today inspected a village administrative office here, following allegations of tampering of land documents of a 57-year-old farmer, who committed suicide alleging harassment by its staff over payment of property tax.

"As per instructions of the Director of Vigilance, we have carried out verification of documents at the office.. It will continue tomorrow also at the tahsildar office," Vigilance Anti-Corruption Bureau, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shabu said.

The inspection was carried out following allegations by the relatives of the deceased that the staff at the Chembanod village administrative office had tampered with the documents related to the victim's land following his death.

Kaavilpurayidathil Joy had on June 21 allegedly committed suicide outside the government office alleging harassment by its staff, blocking his attempts to pay tax for his land for the last 18 months.

The incident had triggered outrage following which two officials were suspended.

