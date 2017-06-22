Farmer commits suicide outside Village Administrative Office

Frustrated by officials stonewalling his attempts over the last 18 months to pay tax for his land, a farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging outside a Village Administrative Office in the district.

Police said Kaavilpurayidathil Joy (57) went to the Chembanod VAO in the district again yesterday for the purpose after several attempts in the past one and a half years failed to bear fruit as the officials cited some reason or the other.

But he was turned away yet again by the officials, who said the land owned by him was a disputed one, they said.

Following this he took the extreme step around 9.30 PM last night.

He is survived by wife and three children,police said.

On an earlier occasion too the farmer had protested in front of the office, along with his relatives over the matter.

Local people did not allow police to remove the body and relented only after the Koyilandi tashildar visited the spot and pacified them.

Kozhikode District Collector U V Jose who visited the place this morning and assured people all necessary action in the matter.

