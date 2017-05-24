False info: Court asks CBI to act against Jagdish Tytler

A session court here on Tuesday handed over the passport to the CBI and gave them the liberty to take appropriate action

A court here seized Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's renewed passport since it was obtained after furnishing false information. A session court here on Tuesday handed over the passport to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and gave them the liberty to take appropriate action.

On Tuesday, two junior lawyers approached the court in the morning to withdraw a previously filed application seeking a No Objection Certificate from court to renew Tytler's passport. However, the application for permission to travel from May 25 to June 2 was not withdrawn.

During the course of the day, the court summoned the senior lawyers and Tytler in person, for explanation.

Tytler's counsels submitted that a clerk who was tasked to fill out the online application form had inadvertently check a wrong box for the question which asked if there were any pending criminal cases against the applicant [Tytler].

"It was a bonafide mistake," Tytler's counsels submitted.

However, Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar was not impressed by the arguments. "If it was upto me, I would have sought the registration of an FIR immediately," he opined. However, such an order was not passed by the judge.

CBI officials who were present in court suggested that action must be taken against Tytler since he had violated court orders.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing for June 11 before the court concerned – which was on leave on Tuesday.

The court was hearing a case filed based on a complaint by then Minister of State for Home Ajay Maken, who alleged that a forged letter on his letterhead was written to the Prime Minister by businessman Abhishek Verma seeking ease of business visa norms in 2009.

Tytler and Verma were chargesheeted under the various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, for the offence of attempting to cheat.

The CBI has alleged that Tytler 'actively connived' with Verma to cheat a Chinese telecom firm and the Congress leader had first shown a "fake and forged" letter to the company's officials, claiming it was written by Maken to the PM.