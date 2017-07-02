Failing to deliver, BJP reverting to 'original agenda': Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi today accused the BJP of reverting to its "original agenda" by raising issues like Ram temple and cow protection as it had failed to deliver on its poll promises of economic revival and job creation.

The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad also said that a law banning cow slaughter across the country, as mooted by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, cannot be formulated as the matter was a state subject.

"All this cow, Ram Mandir (issues) are part and parcel of the BJP (agenda). Basically, the aim and objective is to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra'," Owaisi alleged while talking to

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)