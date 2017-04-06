Fadnavis asks Maharashtra's finance secretary to study UP's loan waiver scheme

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet's decision waiver farmer's loans up to Rs 1 lakh had its impact on Maharashtra with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking Finance Secretary to study the scheme.

Fadnavis himself informed the state assembly on Wednesday that the finance secretary has been asked to study loan waiver model of UP and Tamil Nadu. Making a statement in the assembly, Fadnavis iterated that his government was always positive on loan waiver and had never opposed it.

The CM said that there would be requirement of Rs 30,500 crore for complete loan waiver and his government would try to explore what could be done in this regard after studying the UP model.

It was after the first cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi on Tuesday that Uttar Pradesh farmers were given loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh. NCP President Sharad Pawar along with other Opposition leaders in Maharashtra had criticised Fadnavis for not providing loan waiver despite Uttar Pradesh being able to do the same.